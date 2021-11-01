Search

01/11/2021

'It has become chaotic,' concern over 'lethal' junction beside Tipperary school

Concern over "lethal" junction beside school

Concern over "lethal" junction beside school

A council official has told councillors at a recent meeting for Tipperary/Cahir/ Cashel Municipal District that the junction at Butler Court in Cahir on to the Clonmel Road is not a priority for the local authority.

The official was referring to a motion brought by Independent Cllr Andy Moloney.

In his motion, Cllr Moloney asked that the council consider improvements at the junction at peak times.

“The junction has become lethal in recent times,” said Cllr Moloney.

According to the motion, the junction is beside a school and 300 houses.

Cllr Moloney said the junction had always been busy, but the moving of school buses at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis had made things worse.

“The junction has become chaotic, and that’s the size of it,” said Cllr Moloney.

