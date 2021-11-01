'It has become chaotic,' concern over 'lethal' junction beside Tipperary school

Concern over "lethal" junction beside school
A council official has told councillors at a recent meeting for Tipperary/Cahir/ Cashel Municipal District that the junction at Butler Court in Cahir on to the Clonmel Road is not a priority for the local authority.
The official was referring to a motion brought by Independent Cllr Andy Moloney.
In his motion, Cllr Moloney asked that the council consider improvements at the junction at peak times.
“The junction has become lethal in recent times,” said Cllr Moloney.
According to the motion, the junction is beside a school and 300 houses.
Cllr Moloney said the junction had always been busy, but the moving of school buses at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis had made things worse.
“The junction has become chaotic, and that’s the size of it,” said Cllr Moloney.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.