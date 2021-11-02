Search

Townspark to be taken in charge

Councillors for the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District have passed a recommendation to take Townspark in charge.

Tipperary County Council made the recommendation in a recent report.

Independent Cllr Andy Moloney thanked everyone who worked to have a recommendation considered.

“This estate has been 40 plus years waiting for this to be taken in charge, and I thank everyone who got this over the line,” said Cllr Moloney.

Fine Gael Cllr Marie Murphy, who supported the motion, asked that the council consider maintenance on the lights in the estate.

She said that at present, the trees in the estate cover the lights.

The taking charge of an estate means the council will take responsibility for public areas.

