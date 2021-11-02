Townspark to be taken in charge
Councillors for the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District have passed a recommendation to take Townspark in charge.
Tipperary County Council made the recommendation in a recent report.
Independent Cllr Andy Moloney thanked everyone who worked to have a recommendation considered.
“This estate has been 40 plus years waiting for this to be taken in charge, and I thank everyone who got this over the line,” said Cllr Moloney.
Fine Gael Cllr Marie Murphy, who supported the motion, asked that the council consider maintenance on the lights in the estate.
She said that at present, the trees in the estate cover the lights.
The taking charge of an estate means the council will take responsibility for public areas.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.