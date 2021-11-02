Tipperary County Council grants condition approval for Birdhill tourism development

The iconic Matt the Theshers in Birdhill: now a plan to develop the village creamery has been approved by Tipperary County Council
Tipperary County Council has granted conditional planning approval for a major tourism development in the former National Tidy Towns winning village of Birdhill.
The plan, the Lough Derg Welcome Centre, will be developed by Caroline and John Rice at the former creamery in the village.
It involves a tourism visitor facility to incorporate exhibition space, associated retail, cafe and visitor services facilities, admin areas, independent office space and associated site works to incorporate children's play area, viewing platform, golf putting area, car parking area, waste water treatment system and associated percolation area, proposed development proposes demolition of existing derelict buildings at the former creamery and a derelict dwelling.
The go-ahead comes with 16 planning conditions.
The developers are aiming to attract 20,000 visitors to Birdhill each year when it is fully operational.
