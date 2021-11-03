Tipperary gardaí launch public appeal following burglary in Dolla
The gardaí in Tipperary have launch an appeal to the public for information following a burglary in Dolla, Nenagh.
The break-in happened at a house at Clonmore, Dolla, last Friday.
The injured party returned to find their home ransacked with cash and tools among the items stolen.
The gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between 12pm and 9pm to come forward.
TUS_THURLES_2NDNOV-02: At the presentation of the An Tasice Green Flag to the TUS Campus Thurles were (l to r): President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane, Director of the An Taisce Environmental Educ
Students and staff from New Inn Boys’ National School, Co. Tipperary, who won the Water Schools of the Year category in this years Green Schools awards
Tipperary Ladies Football chairman Lar Roche presenting Golden/Kilfeacle captain Anna Butler with their shield after they defeated Mullinahone in the U12 Peil na Cailíní Silver Shield Final at Cahir.
Loughmore's Willie Eviston clears his lines despite pressure from Borris-Ileigh's JD Devaney in the county senior semi-final. Loughmore will play Thurles Sarsfields in the final. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.