Nenagh Court judge fines motorists for speeding through Tipperary
A number of motorists were before Judge Mary Cashen at Nenagh Court last week for various traffic offences, including speeding and having no insurance, at a number of locations between Roscrea and Birdhill
Shaun O’Sullivan, with an address in Churchtown, Mallow, county Cork, was fined a total of €425 for having no licence and failure to produce a licence, and €200 for travelling at 158km/h in a 120km/h zone at Derrymore, Roscrea, on March 7, 2020.
He was disqualified from driving for two years and fined €350 for having no insurance on the same date.
Recognizance were fixed in his own bond of €300.
Daniel Collins of Monard, county Tipperary, was fined €300 for travelling at 145km/h in a 120km/h zone at Annaholty, Birdhill, on July 21, 2020.
Peter Vincent Fitzpatrick of Cronagort, Doolin, county Clare, was fined €300 for travelling at 173km/h in a 120km/h at Derrymore, Roscrea,, on June 9, 2020.
