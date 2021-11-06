Nenagh Court: Garda told the court a Tipperary driver was 'upfront' about having no insurance
A Tipperary man was admitted he had no insurance when he was stopped by gardaí, Nenagh Court was told.
John Guta of 22 Rosslands, Roscrea, was fined €350 and disqualifed from driving for two years for having no insurance at Parkmore, Roscrea, on February 28, 2020.
Garda Paul Hogan told Judge Mary Cashen that Mr Guta was "upfront" about having no insurance.
Recognizance were fixed in his own bond of €300.
Dr John T Doherty, consultant anaesthetist and CEO of JACE Medical with Stephen Ryan (right), managing director of Clonmel-based Ryan Safety Management
Michael Cahill (right) has been in impressive form for Thurles Sarsfields during the championship. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.