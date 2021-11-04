Nenagh player called up to Munster U19 CSP squad

Cawley pictured after playing in the recent Schools Senior Cup match against St. Munchins in Dooradoyle.
Nenagh youngster Mason Cawley has been called up to this year’s Munster U19 Club Select Player team.
Cawley, who is an accomplished hurler for Nenagh Éire Óg has been added to the squad to continue his development as he continues to impress with the oval ball.
The CSP initiative sees club players who are involved in the summer and in-season Regional Development Programmes play in high intensity games in the pre-Christmas pool stages of the Munster Schools Junior and Senior Cups.
The initiative, which is run in conjunction with the players’ respective development programmes at their clubs, sees representation from a wide-range of clubs throughout the province.
With more games to take place in the coming weeks, it’s an exciting time for Cawley and the players involved in the CSP groups and acknowledges the work of the clubs and schools who continue to support this important programme.
