08/11/2021

Appeal against Riverstown houses near Birr is quashed

An Bord Pleanála upholds Tipperary Co Council's decision subject to revised conditions

An Bord Pleanala is the State's planning appeals board

A housing development in Ballyloughnane , Riverstown, near Birr but within Co Tipperary, has been given the all clear by An Bord Pleanála, albeit with six revised conditions.


Aisling McMahon appealed a decision by Tipperary Co Council, granting planning permission for four two-storey semi-detached dwelling houses, new boundaries inclusive of connection to the existing estate foul and storm drainage and all associated site works, on June 25 last.


The Council had given the green light to the developer, Brendan Garry, on June 3.


On October 21, An Bord Pleanála upheld the Council's decision, but attached several revised conditions, including that, prior to commencement, the developer shall enter into a water and/or waste water connection agreement with Irish Water, and that a type of bond be entered into before works start.

