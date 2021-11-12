Weekend club GAA fixtures

County Tipperary
13-11-2021 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County Junior A Championship Final - Holycross Ballycahill V Skeheenarinky in Golden 12.30
FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Relegation Final - Lorrha/Dorrha V Burgess in Nenagh 1.30
FBD Insurance JBH Championship Semi-Final - Kiladangan V JK Brackens in Moneygall 2.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final - Kilsheelan Kilcash V Moyne Templetuohy in Littleton 2.15
FBD Insurance U/19 A Football Championship Semi-Final - Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers in Bansha 2.00
14-11-2021 (Sun)
FBD Insurance JBH Championship Semi-Final - Clerihan V Clonoulty/Rossmore in New Inn 11.30
FBD Insurance U/19 A Football Championship Semi-Final - Ballina V JK Brackens in Dolla 11.30
FBD Insurance JBF Championship Semi-Final - Nenagh Éire Óg V Clonakenny in The Ragg 12.30
FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Championship Final - Killenaule V Templederry Kenyons in Semple Stadium 1.00
FBD Insurance Dan Breen County Hurling Championship Final - Thurles Sarsfields V Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium 3.15
Mid Tipperary
13-11-2021 (Sat)
Horse & Jockey Kia U21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals - Upperchurch Drombane V Thurles Sarsfields in Drombane 3.00
14-11-2021 (Sun)
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla in Gortnahoe 11.00
South Tipperary
10-11-2021 (Wed)
JBF Championship Semi-Finals - Carrick Davins V St Patrick's in Newcastle 8.00
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Fethard in Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir 8.15
West Tipperary
13-11-2021 (Sat)
U21 Football Championship Quarter-Final Éire Og/Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Clonoulty 2.00
