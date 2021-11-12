Search

12/11/2021

Tipperary vaccination centre hosts walk-in clinics this weekend

Tipperary vaccination centre hosts walk-in clinics this weekend

Tipperary vaccination centre hosts walk-in clinics this weekend

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

With the total of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme now exceeding 390,000, the group’s vaccination teams are preparing for another series of walk-in clinics for people aged 12 years and older who have not yet received a first or second dose of the vaccine.

These walk-in clinics are strictly for Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccines, and should not be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine dose. Walk-in clinics administering Pfizer Dose 1 & 2 will be held at the Mid-West vaccination centres in Limerick on Friday and Sunday, and Nenagh on Sunday.

The times of the clinics are:

Friday, November 12: Limerick Racecourse, 5pm-7pm

Sunday, November 14: Limerick Racecourse, 4pm-7pm

Sunday, November 14: Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, 2pm-4pm

Anyone attending a walk-in clinic for Dose 2 should bring their vaccine record card and identification. A minimum of 21 days must have passed after Pfizer Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. The interval is 28 days for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and are presenting for Pfizer Dose 2.

Anyone presenting, whether for Dose 1 or Dose 2, and who has received a Covid-positive swab, should not attend for vaccination until 28 days after the date of the Covid-positive result.

No appointment is necessary for these walk-in clinics, and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media