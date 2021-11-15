Search

15/11/2021

Tipperary man to present new RTÉ series

A Tipperary man is set to present a brand new TV series for RTÉ which is based on survival and bushcraft.

Tom Bán from Nenagh is an expert in bushcraft and will share his expert knowledge with four families who will be exploring different habitats and will be learning how to survive in such conditions.

Bán has spent his whole life learning about the outdoors and nature and learning about local history and the landscape around him, and has translated his passion into a career as he currently teaches bushcraft and nature classes to groups of adults and kids across Ireland.

The show called "Bush Kids" will follow four different families, each brought to a different habitat to learn how to survive in the wild as Bán shares his skills with each family as they travel on an adventure into the wilds of Ireland. 

With just their backpacks, the bush Kids, aged 5–12 years and accompanied by a parent, explore their given habitat and learn how to survive using only what they find around them. 

Join Tom and the Bush Kids and learn how to light fires without a lighter, build camping shelters, prep and cook food on an open camp fire, and explore the wonders and resources in some of Ireland’s most remote areas. 

Each family will travel to a different habitat which include, the Forest, Coast & Islands, the Meadows and Bogland, and explore how each location is unique especially when it comes to survival. 

The show will have four episodes long and will air on consecutve on RTÉ2 in the afternoon from the 22nd of November until the 25th of November.

