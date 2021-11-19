Nenagh bypass: Tipperary councillor calls for improvements to right-hand junctions
A Nenagh councillor has called for a traffic island along the N52 bypass at the junction for Coolaholliga and Drummin road.
Cllr Hughie McGrath was supported by Nenagh MDC cathaoirleach Cllr Michael O’Meara, who said the junction was an “accident waiting to happen”.
However, Cllr O’Meara said the issue of making right turns all along the Nenagh to Borrisokane road was an issue.
He also supported Cllr McGrath’s call for road markings to be replaced at more frequent intervals.
However, Cllr Ger Darcy told the MDC that Transport Infrastructure Ireland had been taking away road markings, and said that there had been minor accidents at right turns at Congar, Ardcroney and Ashley Park.
“You need to be living on it to see how dangerous it is,” said Cllr Darcy.
Loughmore's Brian McGrath and Clonmel Commercials' Michael Quinlivan in action during last year's county senior football final. The teams meet again in this Sunday's decider. Picture: Eamonn McGee
South East Regional Award winners in this year's Tidy Towns, Kilsheelan, is proudly back on top for the whole of County Tipperary once again. Pic: John D. Kelly.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.