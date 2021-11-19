Tipperary walkers: Nenagh club to trek Glenregan Loop Trail via Slieve Bloom Way

Nenagh Walking Club will will do the Glenregan Loop Trail via Slieve Bloom Way, Camcor River, valleys, forest road, trails through broad leaved slopes and Sitka spruce this Sunday, November 21.

Meet at Kinnity GAA pitch at 11am for a four-hour hike.

Contact Caitriona on 086-8185131 for registration and queries.

On Thursday, November 11, a small group of intrepid walkers set off for Cappawhite to walk the Multeen Way on a dull and drizzly morning. The walkers were rewarded by lovely views of lush countryside and escaped the rain by good timing by our leader Donie.

On Sunday the pace slowed down with a lovely walk along the banks of the Shannon from Ardclooney to O'Briens Bridge led by Pat on a bright clear morning .

This Thursday, Pat will led a hike to the Devils Bit.

Please note that walking boots are essential for these walks plus rain gear and refreshments to ensure a pleasant experience for all.

As always it it lovely to see new people come along on our many and varied walks led by our very enthusiastic and experienced leaders.

If you haven’t joined our club yet or renewed your membership please do so by going on our website Nenagh walk.ie