Burst water main in Silvermines, Nenagh
Irish Water is to carry out mains repair works to the Old Road Silvermines.
Works are due to be complete by 8:30pm this evening.
Water supply in the surrounding areas may also be affected.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
