Tipperary people advised HSE booster campaign for 60-69 year olds underway
People aged 60-69 in the Mid-West are being notified by text message about their booster appointments, according to the HSE.
The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended a minimum time period of six months to have elapsed since the date of Dose 2 delivery before the booster dose is offered.
Booster dose appointments, scheduled from the information on the vaccination register, will be offered first to people with the earliest Dose 2 delivery dates.
Regardless of which COVID-19 vaccine course people had previously, they will be offered a single booster dose of mRNA vaccine.
"Our vaccination teams have to date delivered over 400,000 doses as part of this historic vaccination campaign," said Patricia O’Gorman, clinical lead for the area vaccination centres in the Mid West.
