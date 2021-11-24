Nenagh Players postpone return to stage due to rising Covid numbers

Nenagh Players postpone return to stage due to ring Covid numbers
The Nenagh Players have decided in the interest of the safety of our members and the wider community with the rising Covid case numbers in the town to postpone A Night of Comedy one-act plays until a later date.
The Players were due to make their return to the stage in Nenagh Arts Centre this Thursday for three nights.
