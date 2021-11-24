Tipperary gardaí renew phishing alert after large sums taken from bank accounts
The gardaí in north Tipperary are concerned that phishing scams across the district have become rampant.
Their fears were heightened this week with reports that €9,000 was taken from three accounts in the Nenagh Garda District by fraudsters.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda Station has reiterated ongoing calls over recent weeks for the public to be extremely careful when they get texts from fraudsters masquerading as their bank.
In a case reported on Tuesday of last week, a sum of €3,000 was stolen from the bank account of a local customer after she interacted with a text she had believed came from her bank.
A similar case was reported on Sunday last in the Nenagh area when €2,500 was stolen from an account.
A sum of €3,500 was stolen from an account of a customer in the Toomevara area within the past week.
