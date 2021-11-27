Third dose Covid-19 vaccination booster clinics for the elderly in Tipperary next week
A third dose walk-in Covid-19 booster clinic will operate in Nenagh next Monday, November 29.
The clinic will be held in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, from 8.30am to 6pm and will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Similar clinics will run at Limerick Racecourse on Sunday and Ennis hospital on Monday.
There is no appointment for these walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which are for 60-69 year-olds only – no other age groups are permitted. Five months (152 days) should have elapsed since you received your Dose 2 vaccine before attending for a booster.
As with other vaccine clinics, anyone attending these walk-in clinics should bring their vaccine record card, and also bring identification, either their birth certificate or a valid photo ID (such as driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, passport, Garda-issued National Age Card, or school or college ID). For queries, contact the local HSE-approved helpline number on 087-9681240 (9am-6pm, seven days a week).
Anyone who has had a COVID-19 positive result in the last 6 months should not attend for a booster vaccine.
