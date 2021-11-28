Tipperary haulier caught drink driving is put off the road for three years
A haulier who was caught drink driving has been put off the road by Nenagh Court.
Pat Cleary of Ardcroney, Nenagh, who pleaded to the charge, was detected at Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on March 5, 2021.
A subsequent breath test showed he had 98mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.
His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that as her client was a haulier the conviction would have a huge impact on him.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath disqualified Mr Cleary from driving for three years and fined him €200.
