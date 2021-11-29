Search

29 Nov 2021

Ballylooby community ready with new plans for village

Ballylooby community ready with new plans for village

Locals in Ballylooby are set to meet tonight in order to elect their first ever community council.

A steering committee had been set up three months ago to get the wheels in motion for a community council and their work will now hand over to the members elected tonight.

The community will hold their first Christmas market in the village on Sunday, December 5th and there will also be a Christmas tractor convoy and family fun afternoon on December 12th.

These were both among the 25 objectives set out at the public meeting the steering committee held in September, and the meeting will take place at 8pm in the hall with Martin Quinn chairing.

