Search

03 Dec 2021

Equestrian success for the Presentation Thurles

Equestrian success for the Presentation Thurles

Equestrian Success in Naas for Pres girls - Molly Healy, Emma O'Meara, Keelagh Mannion and Tara Moquet

Reporter:

Reporter

Well done to one of our Novice teams who placed 4th out of 30 teams in the Tri-Equestrian Interschool’s league last weekend in JAG Equestrian Centre in Naas. It was a fantastic result for our team: Molly Healy, Emma O’Meara, Keelagh Mannion and Tara Moquet. Congratulations also to Evelyn Fahey, who placed 5th in the 90 centimetres individual class, at the same event.

A huge ‘Thank You’ to all at Glasheen’s Buses, who kindly sponsored gear for our school’s equestrian teams. Thanks also to Ms Sinéad Glascott, who has been supporting and guiding our equestrian teams.

From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star.

Two-Mile-Borris man told to pay €500 to poor box

Thurles district court

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Tipperary's junior hurling champs are looking forward to Munster semi-final

Skeheenarinky face Ogonelloe from Clare

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media