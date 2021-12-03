Equestrian success for the Presentation Thurles

Equestrian Success in Naas for Pres girls - Molly Healy, Emma O'Meara, Keelagh Mannion and Tara Moquet
Well done to one of our Novice teams who placed 4th out of 30 teams in the Tri-Equestrian Interschool’s league last weekend in JAG Equestrian Centre in Naas. It was a fantastic result for our team: Molly Healy, Emma O’Meara, Keelagh Mannion and Tara Moquet. Congratulations also to Evelyn Fahey, who placed 5th in the 90 centimetres individual class, at the same event.
A huge ‘Thank You’ to all at Glasheen’s Buses, who kindly sponsored gear for our school’s equestrian teams. Thanks also to Ms Sinéad Glascott, who has been supporting and guiding our equestrian teams.
From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star.
