06 Dec 2021

International Soccer at the Presentation Thurles

National Cup Winner for Wexford Youths - Pres Thurles' Aoibheann Clancy (1)

Huge congratulations to our 3rd Year student, Grace Flanagan, who scored her first international goal for the Republic of Ireland U-17 team against Wales recently in a game where the Irish ran out emphatic winners with a score line of 4 – 1.


Our 6th Year student, Aoibheann Clancy, is once again part of Vera Pauw’s Irish Senior Ladies panel for their forthcoming home games against Slovakia (Thursday) and Georgia (Tuesday) as they endeavour to earn a place in the 2023 World Cup. Best wishes to Aoibheann and the rest of the team.


Recently, Aoibheann’s club team, Wexford Youths, won the National Cup Final. Congratulations to Aoibheann, who starred in midfield, on earning her first senior National Club Cup medal. We are very proud of both Grace and Aoibheann’s performances, positive attitude and diligence.

*From the School Days Tipperary Star

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

