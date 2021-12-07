BREAKING: Gardaí at the scene of a truck overturned on the M8 motorway

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a truck overturned on the M8.
Control of high sided vehicles can be seriously affected by strong winds.
Extreme caution advised if driving high sided vehicles tonight, if possible, give consideration to delaying your journey.
At the Ladies Christmas Party Night at Clonmel Golf Club in 2010 were: Jacinta Drohan, Ollie Connellan, Lady Captain, Mary Wall, Anne Fahey (former captain who died recently) and Helen Doyle.
With the Galtee Mountain Boy in Burncourt were John Fehilly, Trish Mulcahy, Liam Fleming Margaret Fox, Maggie Moloney and Will Fogarty. (Missing Sean Moylan, Dinny Lacey, Seán Hogan and Dan Breen)
