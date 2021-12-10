Clonmel based business wins COVID-19 Crisis Response Award

Blanco Niño - the Clonmel-based tortilla and tortilla chip producer - is the winner of the 2021 Green Food and Beverage Producers COVID-19 Crisis Response Award.
The award recognises the most effective and outstanding initiatives developed by a food and beverage producer in Ireland in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: demonstrating innovation and excellence, particularly in relation to manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.
New Tipperary sponsor to be unveiled in the coming weeks
Cuonty Board Secretary Tim Floyd revealed the news in his report to Convention
The Blanco Niño team pivoted the business model - entering the retail market to complement its well-established food service offering. The team developed a market-disrupting line of premium corn tortilla chips for retail, in record time. Through the efforts of the team, the business not only survived but thrived - seeing retail sales soar, and staff and turnover increase.
Blanco Niño is a member of Origin Green, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, and undergoes independent accreditation and verification by auditors to meet the high standards required. Specifically, the business is committed to a number of targets concerning Raw Material Sourcing / Sustainable Packaging /Energy, Waste and Water Reduction.
While most brands opt to use corn flour, Blanco Niño’s use of non-GMO whole corn produces a superior taste and texture, unlike many other tortilla chips currently available in the market. Blanco Niño tortilla chips are naturally gluten free, vegan friendly and contain no preservatives or additives.
Founder and CEO of Blanco Niño, Philip Martin comments: “It’s fantastic to receive the Green Food and Beverage Producers’ COVID-19 Crisis Response Award. In response to Covid-19, there was a massive team effort made to protect and future proof our business. We know first hand how difficult these times can be and this award gives the team a great boost and deserved recognition for their hard work.”
An artist’s impression of The Square in Cahir during the summer months as proposed under the draft Cahir Town Centre Public Realm Scheme.
TY Librarians Hannah O’Mahoney, Sarah Gleeson, Jeanne Pannetier, Rachel Regan, Ellen Cass, Katie O’Mahoney and Molly Lowry
Skeheenarinky’s Tomás Vaughan (left), Fionán Ó Súilleabháin (captain, centre) and manager/coach James Lacey intend to make the most of their appearance in the Munster semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.