Search

10 Dec 2021

Clonmel based business wins COVID-19 Crisis Response Award

Clonmel based business wins COVID-19 Crisis Response Award

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Blanco Niño - the Clonmel-based tortilla and tortilla chip producer - is the winner of the 2021 Green Food and Beverage Producers COVID-19 Crisis Response Award.  

The award recognises the most effective and outstanding initiatives developed by a food and beverage producer in Ireland in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: demonstrating innovation and excellence, particularly in relation to manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.

New Tipperary sponsor to be unveiled in the coming weeks

Cuonty Board Secretary Tim Floyd revealed the news in his report to Convention 

The Blanco Niño team pivoted the business model - entering the retail market to complement its well-established food service offering. The team developed a market-disrupting line of premium corn tortilla chips for retail, in record time. Through the efforts of the team, the business not only survived but thrived - seeing retail sales soar, and staff and turnover increase.

Blanco Niño is a member of Origin Green, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, and undergoes independent accreditation and verification by auditors to meet the high standards required. Specifically, the business is committed to a number of targets concerning Raw Material Sourcing / Sustainable Packaging /Energy, Waste and Water Reduction.  

WARNING: Text alert issued in Tipperary over suspicious white Renault van

Be advised!

While most brands opt to use corn flour, Blanco Niño’s use of non-GMO whole corn produces a superior taste and texture, unlike many other tortilla chips currently available in the market. Blanco Niño tortilla chips are naturally gluten free, vegan friendly and contain no preservatives or additives. 

Founder and CEO of Blanco Niño, Philip Martin comments: “It’s fantastic to receive the Green Food and Beverage Producers’ COVID-19 Crisis Response Award. In response to Covid-19, there was a massive team effort made to protect and future proof our business. We know first hand how difficult these times can be and this award gives the team a great boost and deserved recognition for their hard work.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media