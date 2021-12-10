Clonmel based business wins COVID-19 Crisis Response Award

Blanco Niño - the Clonmel-based tortilla and tortilla chip producer - is the winner of the 2021 Green Food and Beverage Producers COVID-19 Crisis Response Award.

The award recognises the most effective and outstanding initiatives developed by a food and beverage producer in Ireland in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: demonstrating innovation and excellence, particularly in relation to manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.

The Blanco Niño team pivoted the business model - entering the retail market to complement its well-established food service offering. The team developed a market-disrupting line of premium corn tortilla chips for retail, in record time. Through the efforts of the team, the business not only survived but thrived - seeing retail sales soar, and staff and turnover increase.

Blanco Niño is a member of Origin Green, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, and undergoes independent accreditation and verification by auditors to meet the high standards required. Specifically, the business is committed to a number of targets concerning Raw Material Sourcing / Sustainable Packaging /Energy, Waste and Water Reduction.

While most brands opt to use corn flour, Blanco Niño’s use of non-GMO whole corn produces a superior taste and texture, unlike many other tortilla chips currently available in the market. Blanco Niño tortilla chips are naturally gluten free, vegan friendly and contain no preservatives or additives.

Founder and CEO of Blanco Niño, Philip Martin comments: “It’s fantastic to receive the Green Food and Beverage Producers’ COVID-19 Crisis Response Award. In response to Covid-19, there was a massive team effort made to protect and future proof our business. We know first hand how difficult these times can be and this award gives the team a great boost and deserved recognition for their hard work.”