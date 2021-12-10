Burst water main in the Thurles area
Irish Water is reporting repairs to a burst water main which may cause supply disruptions to Garrynamona, Ballycahill and to the surrounding areas.
Repairs are scheduled until 2pm today, December 10.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
New Tipperary sponsor to be unveiled in the coming weeks
Cuonty Board Secretary Tim Floyd revealed the news in his report to Convention
Pictured at Mulrooney’s Gala, Roscrea are Sandra Nicholson, Gala Retail; Shane and Sean Mulrooney, Gala store owners with award winner and Tipperary Inspirational Hero, Anne Murray Keevey
Tipperary man Declan Kelly pictured with Willie Connors - the Teneo deal ends at the end of December and Tipperary County Board will announce a new sponsor soon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.