Eight Tipperary charities each receive €500 donation from Aldi’s Tipperary Store Staff

A total of eight Tipperary-based charities and community organisations have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams in County Tipperary.

€500 grants were presented to a number of charities including Clonmel Scout Group, Suir Haven Cancer Support, PAWS Animal Rescue, Presentation Primary School Carrick on Suir, Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Tipperary Friends of Animals SPCA, Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre and SVP Roscrea.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the good, local causes they are passionate about.

The Community Grants programme has supported 850 donations to local charities to date. By the end of the year, the programme will have donated over €450,000 since its inception in 2016.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “We are proud to continue supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Tipperary.

The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2022.”

Operating eight stores in County Tipperary, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Aldi partners with a variety of Irish food and drink producers across Co. Tipperary and spent over €9.5M with its Tipperary suppliers in 2020.

To date, Aldi has donated a total of €2.9M worth of meals to FoodCloud as well as €400,000 (raised from donated Aldi stock sold in-store, on-pack donations, voucher donations, partnership support and staff/customer donations) to Barnardos since partnering in November 2020.