Search

17 Dec 2021

Man who failed to return hired powerwasher faces community service

Man who failed to return hired powerwasher faces community service

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath: Looking at community service for man who failed to return powerwasher

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man who hired a powerwasher but failed to return it is to be assessed for community service.

John Loughnane of 3b Belmont Road, Cloghan, Offaly, had pleaded at an earlier sitting of Nenagh Court to to theft of the item from Tipperary Plant and Tool Hire Stereame Industrial Estate, Nenagh, on January 14, 2019.

The court had heard he hired to machine but failed to return it.

The case had been adjourned to allow for compensation to be paid and for a probation report to be prepared.

When the case returned to court last Friday, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath was told that Mr Loughnane had paid €1,408 in compensation.

His solicitor, David Peters, said that the probation report indicated that Mr Loughnane was at no risk of reoffending.

He said that his client “may not have been the main party” behind the incident.

Mr Peters said that Mr Loughnane understood the seriousness of the situation.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the matter to Janaury 21, 2022 to see if Mr Loughnane was suitable for a community service order.

She said she had 100 hours of community service in mind in lieu of three months in jail.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media