Tipperary gardaí investigating spate of burglaries around Nenagh area
Tipperary gardaí are investigating several burglaries reported in the Nenagh district over recent weeks.
These include three break-is in the Cloughjordan and Moneygall areas on Friday, December 10. The incidents occurred at Busherstown, Ballingrawn and Stoney Acre between 5.30 and 6.30pm.
Gardaí believe these burglaries are linked with a jeep used in all three. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in these areas at that time is asked to come forward.
Another burglary was reported at Stereame, Nenagh, on December 6. The front window of a shop was broken. CCTV footage is being examined.
Also under investigation is a quad bike theft at business premises on Nenagh's Borrisokane Road between December 8 and 9.
Meanwhile, gardaí investigating a burglary reported at business premises on Kenyon Street, Nenagh, last month have arrested a female suspect.
She was questioned at Nenagh Garda station and has since been charged in connection with the offence.
On December 13 at 11pm gardaí responded to a report of damage caused to a window on Clare Street.
They were quickly on the scene and arrested a suspect, who has been charged with criminal damage.
Fethard’s Jack Quinlan gets away from Golden Kilfeacle’s Jack Bergin during Saturday’s county minor (U17) B football championship semi-final in Golden. Picture: Michael Boland
The top reasons for breakdowns in the last 12 months were car battery issues, followed by problems with wheels and tyres and faults with engine mechanics
“The book generated an incredible response from every county in Ireland, as well as from the Irish abroad,” says author and journalist PJ Cunningham
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.