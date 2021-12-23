Tipperary company wins sustainability award

Tipperary dental technology firm Dentaqua has won a global sustainability award for their leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Clonmel-based company won the SEAL Sustainable Product Award which honours innovative and impactful products that are literally “purpose-built” for a sustainable future.

Previous SEAL Award winners include Nestle, IBM, Samsung and Colgate Palmolive.

The award is recognition for Dentaqua’s complete dental disinfection system. Dentaqua replaces traditional chemical disinfectants with a device that produces eco-friendly disinfectants on demand. Dentaqua’s device produces a dental practice’s entire disinfectant needs for use in surface disinfection, hand sanitising, impression disinfection, dental waterline disinfection, and more.

The only inputs to the Dentaqua device are water and a trace amount of salt, The disinfectant produced is non-toxic, yet has a 30 second kill time.

Dentaqua chief operating officer Kevin Keane said the company was very proud to be the first dentistry product to win a SEAL Award for sustainability.

“Our goal is to help dental practices become more sustainable. The average dental practice disposes of 20,000 single-use wipes annually – that’s two billion wipes disposed of every year by the industry. Dentaqua eliminates the use of single-use wipes and disinfectant packaging. Furthermore, by eliminating all harmful chemicals, the practice is a safer place for staff and patients,” he said.

SEAL Awards founder Matt Harney said increased corporate prioritisation of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives has been a welcome and needed change as our climate crisis further accelerates.

“This increased investment in sustainable business practices has raised the bar for ESG excellence, making this our most competitive award event ever with a record number of submissions. Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership.”