Art Trip to Dublin for students at the Presentation
Our 5th, 6th and 6th Year LCA students travelled to Dublin last week for their annual Art Trip. First on the itinerary was a guided tour of the Hugh Lane Gallery.
This was followed by a tour of the National Museum, and their third and final tour was of the National Gallery. This was a terrific opportunity to soak up some culture and see works by Bacon, Picasso and Caravaggio, to name but a few!
Thank you to Ms Miriam O’Sullivan for organising this worthwhile trip for the girls and to Ms Laura Bryan and Ms Stacey Moriarty for accompanying them.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
