CBS through to the last sixteen in the Munster Schools U17 Cup

CBS Thurles are through to the last 16 in the Munster Schools U17 Cup after winning out in a very competitive tie against Clonmel High School 4-2 after extra time.

Clonmel took an early lead, but our boys battled back into the game with Tom Ryan scoring a superb goal just before halftime, followed quickly by another from Paul Noonan to go in 2 goals to 1 at halftime. Just as it looked like we had enough to win, Clonmel broke through to get the equaliser.

Down to 10 players with 20min of extra time to be played, it appeared a daunting task, but CBS boys played in what was the game of the year. Emmet Ralph scored from a corner, and to secure the win; Jake Jordan then found the back of the net.

The work rate put in right across the team was tremendous, and we now look forward to the next draw after Christmas.

Contributed to School Days at the Tipperary Star