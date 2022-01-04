Boil water notice in place for Lorrha and Rathcabbin

In consultation with the HSE, Irish Water has issued a boil water notice for Lorrha/Rathcabbin.

The notice applies to properties supplied by the Riverstown water treatment plant.

The notice is in place due to an issue with the disinfection system. Irish Water cannot guarantee that the water has been adequately disinfected and may not be safe for use.

The following advice is issued to those the notice applies to and is available on the Irish Water website:

Water must be boiled (rolling boil for 1 minute and then cooled) for:

• Drinking

• Preparing Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating

• Brushing of teeth and/or gargling

• Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

IMPORTANT: Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap of kitchen or bathroom sinks is not safe to drink.



You do not have to boil your water for the following:

• Personal hygiene, baths and showers

• Flushing of toilets

• Watering plants and flowers



Caution:

• Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water

• If you have pets and are concerned about the impact of providing mains water while this BWN is in place, you should ask your local vet for advice

Only use Prepared Water (boiled and cooled) for the following situations.

• When preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing and preparing salads)

• Preparing Infant Formula. Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula, it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.