Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday January 5

The death has occurred of Kathleen NAGLE (née O'Brien)

McDonagh Court, Cashel, Tipperary / Fethard, Tipperary

McDonagh Court, Cashel and formerly of Coolmoyne, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, January 4th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Christopher. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Peter, Dick, Stephen and John, daughters Ellen and Maura, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Fethard at 11am and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/fethard# followed by Burial in Calvary Cemetery



The death has occurred of Jimmy LAWRENCE

Windmill, Cashel, Tipperary

Crosby, Liverpool and formerly Windmill, Cashel Co. Tipperary. December 20th 2021, peacefully in Liverpool. Jimmy, beloved husband of the late Nellie (nee Cunningham, Cahir), father of the late James and brother of the late John, Statia and Mai. Very sadly missed by his daughters Pauline (Liverpool), Angela and Helen (Australia), grandchildren, sister Teresa Byrnes, brothers Thomas and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral takes place in Liverpool on Thursday, January 6th, at 11.30am.

The death has occurred of Michael Culhane

James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Culhane, James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town. January 2nd 2022. Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Michael will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday, January 6th 2022, at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Bunty) Barry (née Ryan)

Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Barry (nee Ryan) Brookbank Avenue, Hanwell, London and late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town. December 20th 2021. Margaret (Bunty). Sadly missed by her daughter Lynda, son John, daughter in law Vanessa, grandchildren Becky and Amy, sisters Jenny (Lyons) Davitt Street, Margaret Hadnett (Scotland), brother in law Johnny Lyons, brother in law John and family London, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends

.Rest in Peace

Mass will take place in The Church of our Lady of The Visitation, Greenford, Middleses on Monday, 10th January 2022, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Greenford Cemetery

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) McManus

Coalbrook, Thurles, Tipperary

McManus, Coalbrook, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, January 4th 2022, peacefully at his residence after a short illness bravely borne.

Gerard (Gerry), deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann; daughter Aine, Mother Betty; Father Gerard; brother Brendan; sisters: Louise, Geraldine and Christina, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandnephew, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 6th January, at 12 noon in The Church of St. Patrick and St. Oliver, Glengoole, Co. Tipperary followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Marie Keating Foundation.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link https://www.irishlivestream.com/06012022gm

The death has occurred of John O'Connor

Ormond Court, Nenagh, Tipperary / Fairview, Dublin

he death has occurred of John O'Connor, Ormond Court, Nenagh and formerly of Fairview, Dublin and Crannagh, Ballywilliam, January 4th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Sean, Norman, Aidan and Trevor, sisters Carmel (Scanlan), Bridget (Galvin), Delores, Toni (Parsons), Pauline (Cowan), sister Maureen, daughters in law Junko, Bridget and Renee, grandchildren, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Thursday, 6th January, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Mary (Mae) FALLON (née Griffin)

Raheny, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary / Castlebar, Mayo

FALLON, Mary (Mae) (née Griffin) (Cregganbell, Birr Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary / Castlebar. Co. Mayo) 3rd January 2022 (peacefully) at the Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill, Raheny, Dublin. Beloved wife of the Late Páid and loving mother of Liam, Declan, Jarlath and Kieran. Sadly missed by her sons and grandchildren Deirdre, Conall, Muireann, Diarmuid, Elisa and Brian, daughters-in-law Jackie, Bernie and Mary, her sisters Sr. Marie Aimee and Pauline Scully, sister-in-law Josie Fallon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass at the Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill on Wednesday at 11.00 am. followed by removal to her residence in Roscrea, reposing from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Cronan’s Catholic Church, Roscrea, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to attend the Funeral and cannot may view the Mass by going to the following link:

St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea