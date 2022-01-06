Deaths in Tipperary Thursday January 6

The death has occurred of Eilish Blessington

St. Patrick's Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford

Eilish Blessington, St Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel and late of Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, 4th January 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Anne. Eilish will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sisters Bridie O’Byrne, and Agnes McCormack, nieces Antoinette and Aisling, nephews Brendan and Kevin, grandnieces Iris, Laoise, Aoife and Rose, grandnephews Dylan and Hugh, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Eilish Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Eilish’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, at 11.50am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Eilish’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St Colmcilles Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford followed by burial in Purth Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Conway

Deer Park Road, Cashel, Tipperary / Newport, Tipperary

Conway, David, 25 St. Patrick’s Gardens, Deer Park Road, Cashel and formerly of Coole, Newport, Co. Tipperary. January 5th 2022 peacefully. Beloved son of the late Kitty and John. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Kathleen and brother in law Tommy Moloney, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 7th January, from 6.30 PM to 7.30 P.M for family and close friends. Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Saturday 8th for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.. which can be viewed on churchcamlive.com/newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Charles Jonathan Hazell

Watergate Street, Fethard, Tipperary

Charles Jonathan Hazell, age 83, peacefully at University Hospital, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, on January 2nd 2022. He will be sadly missed by his wife Diana, his sons Joss, Ralph and Jack, his daughter Olivia and all of their children, his sister Louise, relations and friends.

May he rest in peace.

His Funeral Service will take place in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Magorban, Silverfort, Fethard, Co. Tipperary on Saturday, January 8th 2022, at 2 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Liam Horan

Golden, Tipperary

Horan, Liam (late of Toronto, Canada and formerly of Golden, Co. Tipperary) Suddenly on the 27th of December 2021. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Tommy and by his sister Eileen. Deeply regretted by his wife Kitty (nee Fleming), son William, sister Breda, brother James and by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Private funeral service will take place in Toronto in adherence to Covid regulations. Messages of sympathy for Liam’s family can be left on the link below.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sean Quinn

Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary

In the loving care of the staff at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Hannah, brothers Michael and Oliver, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Thursday from 5.30pm for family and close friends with removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole Munroe.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery Bouladuff. Sean's Mass will be live streamed on drominch.com

For those who would like to attend but cannot, messages of condolence may be added on the link below.

he death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) McCormack

Church Road, Templemore, Tipperary / Mullingar, Westmeath

Joseph (Joe) McCormack, Church Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Gabor, Clifton Estate, Nottingham, 2nd of January 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary (nee Carroll), his sisters Una, Christina and Bridgie,

He will be Very sadly missed by his loving Daughter Angela, Son Arthur, Grandchildren Molly and Euan, Son in law Liam, Sisters May Bracken (Mullingar) and Mairead Findley (Leicester), nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, on Saturday the 22 nd of January from 10 am. Removal at 11am to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards with His beloved wife Mary.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Joe’s Requiem Mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish