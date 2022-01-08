Carrick-on-Suir community centre to remain closed for a further week

Carrick-on-Suir's Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre has announced it will remain closed until Monday, January 17 due to the local situation in relation to Covid-19.
The centre pointed out that pre-arranged essential services at the centre will continue during this time.
