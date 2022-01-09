Deaths in Tipperary Sunday January 9

The death has occurred of William- Willie Morrissey

Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Rathgormack, Waterford

he death has occurred of William (Willie) Morrissey, Marlfield Road, Clonmel Co.Tipperary (formerly of Knockafalla, Rathgormack, Co Waterford and Avonmore). Willie slipped away peacefully on the 8th January 2022, in his 92nd year.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, Rita; his seven children Pat, Margaret, Brian, Cora, Liz, Bill and Emma-Jane; his seventeen cherished grandchildren, sons in law Eamonn, Ollie and Denis; daughters in law Bridget, Rosemary and Naomi; sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and his extended family, neighbours and friends.



May Willie Rest in Peace



Willie's Funeral Cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church Irishtown on Monday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery.



House Private Please

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

The death has occurred of Mike Kiely

Dundrum Drive, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Caherconlish, Limerick

Kiely, Dundrum Drive, Tipperary Town and late of Caherline, Co. Limerick. January 7th 2022, Mike.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Josie, son Mark, daughters Melissa and Michaela, 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters ,sons in law, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Rest in Peace



Mass for Mike will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on Monday 10 January 2022 and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

The death has occurred of Eddie McCormack

Clonora, Glengoole, Thurles, Tipperary

McCormack, Eddie, Clonora, Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 8th January 2022. At Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. Predeceased by his father James, mother Elizabeth, sister-in-law Mary Brett. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Josie, sister-in-law Kitty (Kenny), brothers-in-law Michael & Dan Gleeson, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Sunday evening from 7.30 o'c to 9 o'c. Arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church Glengoole on Monday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 2 pm., followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding hand shaking and face coverings.

The death has occurred of John Daly

Nenagh, Tipperary / Tralee, Kerry

John Daly, Nenagh and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry, January 8th 2022, peacefully, at home, predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mary Daly. Sadly missed by his loving sons Callum, Stevie and Jack and their mother Anne, his loving partner Berni, brother Jerry, sisters Joan (Cloherty) (Nenagh), Marian (Murphy) (Cahersiveen) and Ann (Sydney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Reposing on Monday 10th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 6pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 YH29) for Funeral Mass at 9.30am, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery, Tralee, arriving at 2pm approx, with adherence to face covering and no handshaking.Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below. Donations in lieu of flowers to Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust or Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.