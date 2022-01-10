Tipperary captain for 2022 confirmed

After issuing his panel during the week Tipperary ladies football manager Peter Creedon has announced that Maria Curley will be the team captain for the 2022 season
Maria has been wearing the Tipperary Jersey for the past 12 years winning her first underage Munster Medal in 2010 and has been an ever present figure in the team since making the step up to the senior ranks.
The holder of two Intermediate All Ireland titles, Maria has accumulated a vast amount of football experience both on and off the playing field and will hope to lead the Premier ladies to success in 2022.
