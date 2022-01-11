Boiling water notice for Carrick-on-Suir expected to be lifted this week

Upgrade works to lift a Boil Water Notice in Carrick-on-Suir are expected to be complete later this week, according to Irish Water.
Irish Water are continuing efforts alongside the Council to lift the notice affecting around 4,000 customers on the Linguan Public Water Supply and say that upgrade works are being undertaken at the water treatment plant, and are likely to be finished later this week.
Once satisfactory water quality results are received, it’s anticipated that the notice will be lifted late this week or early next week, after the notice was first put in place on St Stephen's Day.
Corville NS pupils, above, were excited in the run up to Christmas, as the school put in a huge effort
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.