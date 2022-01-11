Search

11 Jan 2022

Boiling water notice for Carrick-on-Suir expected to be lifted this week

Upgrade works to lift a Boil Water Notice in Carrick-on-Suir are expected to be complete later this week, according to Irish Water.

Irish Water are continuing efforts alongside the Council to lift the notice affecting around 4,000 customers on the Linguan Public Water Supply and say that upgrade works are being undertaken at the water treatment plant, and are likely to be finished later this week.

Once satisfactory water quality results are received, it’s anticipated that the notice will be lifted late this week or early next week, after the notice was first put in place on St Stephen's Day.

