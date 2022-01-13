Congratulations to Women’s Munster Singles Badminton Champion and Presentation student Victoria Lupton

Munster Champion, Victoria Lupton, pictured here with the President of Munster Badminton, Michael McGrath
Huge congratulations to our 6th Year student, Victoria Lupton, who won the Women’s Munster Singles Badminton Championship (Grade H). Victoria competed in the Munster Grade C, F and H Badminton Championships.
This event was held at the University of Limerick on Sunday last. It was evident early on that Victoria was in great form in her singles games, and she won all of her games prior to the final in two sets.
Well done to Victoria, who is a member of Thurles Badminton Club, on a superb victory in this adult competition. We look forward to Victoria competing for the Pres in the Tipperary Schools’ Championship in February.
