Deaths in Tipperary Thursday January 13

The death has occurred of Bernie Brady (née Ferncombe)

Comeragh Court, Clonmel, Tipperary

Bernie Brady (Nee Ferncombe) Comeragh Court, and formerly of Knocklucas, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

9th January 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by her long term partner Eddie, daughters Phillis, Sabrina, Kathleen, Angelina, grandchildren Jason, Darragh, Junior, Mia, Josh, Eve and Avery, son in law Keith, sisters Margaret and Anne-Marie, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bernie Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Bernie’s funeral cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Carr

Boolanunane, Hollyford, Tipperary

Thomas (Tom) Carr (Boolanunane, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary), January 12th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the kind and tender care of the staff of Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary Town. Predeceased by his sisters Peg, Biddy and Anna, brothers Pat, Ailbe and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Esther, daughters Bríd, Noreen O’Brien (Tipperary) and Colette McGrath (Cork), sons Vincent and Francis, sons-in-law Brian O’Brien and Vincent McGrath, daughters-in-law Siobhán Ryan and Elaine Cahill, adored grandchildren Anna, David, Robert, Mark, Hugh, Evie, Ava, Patrick, Gavin, Faye and Ultan, brothers Ned and John, sisters Josie, Kathleen, Mary, Teresa, Sr. Nora and Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Friday evening from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Those attending the funeral services are reminded to adhere to Government and HSE guidelines and advice and to social distancing rules.

The death has occurred of Marie Birchall

Mineview House, The Commons Road, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary / Maynooth, Kildare

Birchall, Marie, Mineview House, The Commons Road, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Maynooth, Co. Kildare. 11th of January 2022. Peacefully in the loving care of staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford. Predeceased by her husband Christopher. Sadly missed by her sons Damien and Declan and daughter Tanya, sisters Mary and Angela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth on Thursday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Funeral mass can be viewed on www.maynoothparish.org. Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines regarding handshaking and face coverings.

The death has occurred of MARTIN HOGAN

Late of Coumbeg Carrigatoher & Knockinierce, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully on 1/1/2022 at the Alcoi Hospital Alicante Spain. Predeceased by his beloved parents Eileen and Sean & his sister Bridget Orr. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lucia and his cherished children Michael, Danielle, Georgina, Mary-Anne and the mother of their children Sylvia. Grandchildren Leo, Josh, Maya, Tori, Rian, Aine and Fionn, Brooklyn and Emma. Sisters Margaret, Elaine & brother Seanie. Aunts Kathleen, Margi, Terry, Philomena & uncle Eddie. Sons in law Stephen & Tony and daughter in law Pamela. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many many friends.

May Martin Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral ome Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings. Remains arriving at St.Marys Of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for his Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his Mass on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.5 Fm.