Deaths in Tipperary Friday January 14

The death has occurred of Carmel Creaven (née Brophy)

Knocknacarrageen, Belclare, Tuam, Galway / Clonmel, Tipperary

Formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly at U.H.G. surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Gabriel, brothers Martin and Christy and sisters Betty and Teresa. Sadly missed by her sons Darren and Gabriel, daughters Caroline, Josephine and Carmel, brother Jimmy, sons-in-law John Talty and Patrick Collins, grandchildren Naomi and Riley, brothers-in-law Liam, Michael, Ger, Paul and Pat, sisters-in-law Phil, Wynne and Maire, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare followed by burial in Claretuam Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (PJ) Walsh

Lacka Road, Kilmeaden, Waterford / Tipperary

Mr. Patrick Joseph (PJ) Walsh,

late of Lacka Road, Kilmeaden

(formerly from the German Road, Waterford City and

originally from Lisronagh, Co. Tipperary)

passed peacefully in University Hospital Waterford,

surrounded by his loving family.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Angela; all his adoring sons Thomas and Declan; his loving daughters Ruth, Evelyn and Imelda; his sons in-law and daughter in-law; his grandchildren and great-grandchild; his three sisters; his cousin Hugh; and his brothers-in-law. He will be forever missed by his nieces and nephews, all his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

PJ's remains will be reposing privately at his residence on Saturday the 15th of January, from 4 pm onwards.

PJ's funeral cortege will be leaving his residence at approximately 2:45 pm on Sunday the 16th of January on route to his home town Church, St. John The Baptist, Lisronagh, Co. Tipperary, to arrive at 4 pm, where he will lie in repose.

PJ's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, the 17th of January, at 12 pm at the Church of St. John The Baptist, Lisronagh, Co. Tipperary, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Kenneth (Ken) William Wilson

Galboola, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Natal, South Africa. Suddenly. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family; devoted wife Margaret, daughter Tracy (Rooney), grandchildren Declan and Rachel, son-in-law Roy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He rest in Peace.

Following Ken's wishes a private family funeral service will take place in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Tuesday 18th January.

The death has occurred of William Kiely

Derrymore & formerly of 12 Limerick Street, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his father Joe.

Deeply regretted by his wife Trisha, sons Michael and Luke, daughter Claire, mother Alice, brothers Peter, Patrick and Joe, sisters Helen, Mary and Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm (Face masks to be worn at all times). Private removal Saturday morning from his residence (travelling in from Derrymore, across the bypass, down the convent hill and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.