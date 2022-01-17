Deaths in Tipperary Monday January 17

Deaths inTipperary Monday January 17

The death has occurred of Mary McCarthy (née Dowling)

The Village, Castlegregory, Kerry / Swords, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary McCarthy (née Dowling) Castlegregory, Clonmel and Swords, peacefully, on 15th January 2022, in University Hospital Kerry Palliative Care Unit, surrounded by her loving family and wonderful staff. Predeceased by her husband John McCarthy and brother-in-law Joe McCarthy. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughter Kate and son-in-law Trevor, her adored grandchildren Aaron, Cian and Sarah, sister-in-law Margaret McCarthy and brother-in-law Billy McCarthy, nephews David and Jack, niece Emma, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Castlegregory, Co. Kerry on Monday 17th January 2022 from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on the 18th January 2022 at 9.30am for 10.00 am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on 'Castlegregory Parish Facebook Live'. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium Cork.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

The death has occurred of Hugh Breen

Renaghmore, Grange, Thurles, Tipperary / Kilkenny

Hugh Breen, Renaghmore, Grange, Thurles, Co.Tipperary, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Frances, his adoring children Clodagh, Eilish, Aoife, Shauna, Ciara and Noel, his loving mother Ita, son in law and partners Robbie, David and Conor, grandchild Sean, brother Stephen, sisters Mary and Liz, brothers in law, sisters in law, Uncles, Aunts,nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E41PC94) on Monday evening from 4.30 until 7.30. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem mass at 11.30. Private cremation takes place afterwards.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.House private outside of reposing times

The Breen family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.As per Covid 19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding social distancing and face covering.

The death has occurred of Daniel Joseph Ryan

Ballybrien, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Donohill, Tipperary

Daniel Joseph Ryan, Ballybrien, Ballymacarby, Co. Waterford and late of Garryshane, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, January 15th 2022, peacefully in the excellent care of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Mary and his brother Patrick. Deeply regretted by his brother Richard, sister Margaret and twin sister Máire, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law William Shanahan, sisters-in-law Bridget and Marie, wonderful neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Arriving in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Donohill on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Requiem Mass can be viewed live at: https://funeralslive.ie/daniel-ryan/

The death has occurred of Willie (William) Powell

High Street, Newport, Tipperary, V94 N88O

Willie (William) Powell, High Street, Newport and formerly of Scrageen Newport, Co. Tipperary. 16th January 2022, Peacefully at his son Martin's residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his infant daughter Bernadette, brothers Steve and George and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Elsie, Daughters Siobhan, Breda, Angela, Mary, and Louise, Sons William, James, Martin and Joesph, Sisters-in-law, Daughters-in-law, Sons-in-law, beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his son Martin's residence V94N88O on Tuesday 18th January from 4pm until 7pm. Arriving for requiem Mass on Wednesday to Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie ​

Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

For those wishing to express sympathy please go to the condolence section below.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Letters of sympathy and mass cards can be sent to Delany-Minihan Undertakers, Cork Road, Newport, Co.Tipperary.