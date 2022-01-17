Blackmore receives yet another award

Rachael Blackmore continues to receive major accolades for her historic sporting performances last year, with the lauded Killenaule jockey has been named the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year for 2021, after becoming Cheltenham’s Champion Jockey and winning the Aintree Grand National.
Rachael picked up a series of high profile awards last month, including RTE’s Sportsperson of the Year and the BBC’s World Sports Star of the Year as she continues to capture the imagination of the sporting landscape in Ireland, and abroad.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.