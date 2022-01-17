University Hospital Limerick restricts visits as it manages Covid outbreak

UL Hospitals Group has implemented visiting restrictions at University Hospital Limerick as it manages an outbreak of Covid-19.

Three wards are currently affected. However, as a precautionary measure, UHL is restricting visiting on all inpatient wards. Restrictions on visits to the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit at UHL also remain in force.

"Our outbreak control team has convened and hospital management has decided it is now necessary to impose these measures in the interests of patient safety and keeping essential services open for all our patients," they said in a statement.

The group has reassured patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community.

The only exceptions to the visiting ban are:

- Parents visiting children in hospital

- People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)

- People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

All these exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

They are also appealing to the public not to visit their relatives/loved ones outdoors on the grounds of the hospital as this can also present a Covid-19 transmission risk.