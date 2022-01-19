Tipperary gardaí seize suspected cannabis and amphetamine in Nenagh
The gardaí in Tipperary seized suspected cannabis and amphetamine with an estimated value of €25,000 in Nenagh last week.
The drugs were seized during a search conducted in the town on Thursday.
A male was arrested at detained at Nenagh Garda station under drugs trafficking legislation.
The suspect appeared before a special sitting of Nenagh Court on Friday, where he was granted bail with conditions.
Garda inquiries into the matter are continuing.
