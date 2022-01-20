CHEERS - Cahir Majorettes are Up and Jumping again for 2022

All Majorettes classes resumed in Cahir on Friday January 7.
Cahir Majorettes
The dance and baton twirlers group takes place in the Community Hall, Cahir. Classes run throughout the school year.
The Group would like to inform all those interested in classes that they are now back in action and all Majorettes classes resumed on Friday January 7.
Please see their Facebook page for more details or how to enrol your child.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.