Tipperary hospital set to have expanded services and new out-patients unit

Nenagh Hospital is to get a number of new services, including a new offsite out-patients department and gynaecology centre, the University Hospital Limerick Group has revealed.

The hospital is to be part of the national rollout of a new ambulatory gynaecology service as well as a sub-fertility unit, University Hospital Limerick Group CEO Prof Colette Cowan has revealed.

She further revealed that the hospital’s current out-patients department is scheduled to move into the recently announced proposed €20m primary care facility to be developed by Bluemount Development Ltd on the former Nenagh Ormond Rugby Club pitch at Tyone. The site is directly across from the hospital.

“When the primary care centre bid went in we got together with the community and we also put in a bid for a new out-patients department and that bid was approved last week nationally to proceed. We are very glad about that because the out-patients clinic is quite a small space so that’s good news,” said Prof Cowan.

She paid tribute to Joe Hoare in the HSE’s estates department for the work he had put into the bid.

Prof Cowan further said that the group had taken the opportunity during 2020 to build a new centre to the front of the hospital and that will be opening as an ambulatory gynaecology centre and a sub-fertility unit, as well as a centre for treating menopause.

“We are just waiting on the equipment, which has been ordered, to arrive and will be setting up that really important service for the Mid-West,” she said.

The menopause clinic is just one of three due to be opened nationally. The first was opened last week at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

The clinic will cater for women who have comorbidities that make experiencing menopause less straightforward. These would be people who’ve had certain types of cancer, heart disease, blood clots, immunological problems, like HIV, where there might be hurdles to the normal hormone prescriptions that GPs would typically offer women in the perimenopause and menopause.

Women will be able to be referred to the clinic by their GP.

Meanwhile, the search is continuing to recruit a registrar for Nenagh’s Medical Assessment Unit

A new consultant and a senior house officer have been appointed and activity has already seen an increase, according to Noreen Spillane, the University Hospital Limerick’s chief operations officer.

She said that Dr Terry Hennessey, a cardiologist at UHL, had been appointed as clinical lead and he had a special interest in developing Model 2 hospitals such as Nenagh.

“One of his first tasks was to look at the MAU in Nenagh," she said.

A new consultant started there a few weeks ago, which, said Ms Spillane, had been “really positive”.

She said that Dr Hennessy was looking at other models to try and expand the MAU in Nenagh, which is the particular focus at the moment, and had spoken to some of the local GPs in terms of spending some time and sessions in the unit.