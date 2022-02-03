Clonoulty Rossmore's Junior B hurling campaign to be streamed

Clonoulty Rossmore's Junior B Munster hurling campaign is set to be streamed by Clubber TV.
The annual competition, which is hosted by Killeedy GAA in west Limerick, will host champions from counties in both Munster and Leinster, with each province being played off before the finalists proceed to play in the All-Ireland semi-finals.
The Tipperary champions will play Cork champions Belgooly in the semi-final on Saturday February 26th 2pm.
Clubber TV to Live Stream Junior B— JnrB Hurling Series (@JuniorBHurlingC) January 27, 2022
We are delighted to announce that Clubber TV are going to Live Stream all the Junior B All Ireland Hurling Series matches. Viewers from all over the world will now be able to see their home club on their Junior B journey for further glory pic.twitter.com/Sk5iS7RNVD
The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
Aoife Keyes of St Jude’s, Dublin, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.