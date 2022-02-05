Search

05 Feb 2022

Tipperary boys and girls to share classrooms as three primary schools go co-ed

Nenagh’s primary school landscape is set for an historic and all-inclusive refit for the upcoming school year with three schools to become co-ed from junior infants to six class for the first time ever.

St Mary’s Primary School, CBS Primary School and the former St Mary’s Junior Boys’ School Nenagh, now Nenagh Community National School (CNS) will in the autumn open their doors for the first time to both genders.

Separately, Nenagh CNS will also begin catering for pupils all the way to sixth class for the first time, having operated up to first class only up to now.

Both St Mary’s Primary School and CBS Primary School will remain under the patronage of the Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan, with the former St Mary’s Junior Boys’ School to be divested by the diocese to Tipperary ETB.

The process of enrolment to all three schools starts this month, with Bishop Monahan stating that the new configuration will serve the young people of Nenagh well in the years ahead.

“These are three schools with incredible history in Nenagh but with this change, the schools are now very much geared for the future and one that celebrates diversity,” he said.

Bishop Monahan said that Nenagh was very much an inclusive town so it was right that it should have this level of diversity in all three schools.

“Co-educational facilities are a positive choice for families, not least by way of the social development. Diversity and inclusion is a priority across the world and for good reason, so we are really looking forward to what’s ahead,” he said.

He wished the pupils, their parents and the staff of the schools the best on this new departure and said that he looked forward to watching the schools and, more importantly, their students grow in the years ahead.

