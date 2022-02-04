Search

04 Feb 2022

Elderly uninsured Tipperary driver knocked down pedestrian

Elderly uninsured Tipperary driver knocked down pedestrian

Nenagh Court: Elderly uninsured driver knocked down pedestrian

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

04 Feb 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

An elderly motorist who knocked down a pedestrian in Nenagh had no insurance at the time of the incident, Nenagh District Court was told.

James Walsh, of Garryard, Silvemines, who is 79 years old, pleaded to driving without insurance careless driving and driving without a driving licence at Friar Street, Nenagh, on September 27, 2019.

The court heard that Mr Walsh knocked down a female pedestrian who had come out of a premises and was running down the street.

Mr Walsh had turned right into a car park and failed to notice the pedestrian, the court heard.

The injured party had been knocked to the ground but had got up immediately.

The court was told that Mr Walsh had suffered a stroke some years previous and had been advised against ever driving again and had allowed his insurance to lapse.

Mr Walsh’s solicitor, David Peters, told the court that his client was “highly embarrassed” by the incident.

“He didn’t see the lady running down the laneway,” he said.

Mr Peters handed a doctor’s letter into court stating that Mr Walsh’s wife had not been feeling well and he had gone to get her medication.

“He should not have gone. He is not driving anymore,” said Mr Peters.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Walsh €100 and disqualified him from driving for two years for no insurance. She fined him €200 for careless driving.

The summons for no licence was taken into account.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Out and about in Templemore town

A blast from the past - Templemore FCA members pictured at McCann Barracks in the mid 1950's. Back row: Jim Chisholm, Don Kelly, Fay Taylor, Michael Geoghegan. Front row: Padd

Templemore

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media