Elderly uninsured Tipperary driver knocked down pedestrian

An elderly motorist who knocked down a pedestrian in Nenagh had no insurance at the time of the incident, Nenagh District Court was told.

James Walsh, of Garryard, Silvemines, who is 79 years old, pleaded to driving without insurance careless driving and driving without a driving licence at Friar Street, Nenagh, on September 27, 2019.

The court heard that Mr Walsh knocked down a female pedestrian who had come out of a premises and was running down the street.

Mr Walsh had turned right into a car park and failed to notice the pedestrian, the court heard.

The injured party had been knocked to the ground but had got up immediately.

The court was told that Mr Walsh had suffered a stroke some years previous and had been advised against ever driving again and had allowed his insurance to lapse.

Mr Walsh’s solicitor, David Peters, told the court that his client was “highly embarrassed” by the incident.

“He didn’t see the lady running down the laneway,” he said.

Mr Peters handed a doctor’s letter into court stating that Mr Walsh’s wife had not been feeling well and he had gone to get her medication.

“He should not have gone. He is not driving anymore,” said Mr Peters.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Walsh €100 and disqualified him from driving for two years for no insurance. She fined him €200 for careless driving.

The summons for no licence was taken into account.